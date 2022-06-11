Federal National Mortgage Association (OTCMKTS:FNMA) Stock Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $0.82

Federal National Mortgage Association (OTCMKTS:FNMA – Get Rating)’s stock price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.82 and traded as low as $0.61. Federal National Mortgage Association shares last traded at $0.62, with a volume of 4,423,075 shares changing hands.
Separately, Odeon Capital Group cut Federal National Mortgage Association from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th.
The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.81.
Federal National Mortgage Association provides a source of financing for mortgages in the United States. It securitizes mortgage loans originated by lenders into Fannie Mae mortgage-backed securities (Fannie Mae MBS). The company operates through two segments, Single-Family and Multifamily. The Single-Family segment securitizes and purchases single-family fixed-rate or adjustable-rate, first-lien mortgage loans, or mortgage-related securities backed by these loans; and loans that are insured by Federal Housing Administration, loans guaranteed by the Department of Veterans Affairs and Rural Development Housing and Community Facilities Program of the U.S.
