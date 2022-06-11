FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) Shares Bought by Delphi Management Inc. MA

Delphi Management Inc. MA raised its position in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) by 4.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,214 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the period. Delphi Management Inc. MA’s holdings in FedEx were worth $1,349,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in FedEx by 5.7% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,362,916 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $298,874,000 after acquiring an additional 74,013 shares in the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in FedEx by 33.4% in the fourth quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 4,657 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $1,205,000 after acquiring an additional 1,165 shares in the last quarter. Carret Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in FedEx by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Carret Asset Management LLC now owns 28,391 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $7,343,000 after acquiring an additional 531 shares in the last quarter. Woodstock Corp boosted its stake in FedEx by 30.8% in the fourth quarter. Woodstock Corp now owns 8,703 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $2,251,000 after acquiring an additional 2,047 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Empirical Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of FedEx by 300.0% in the third quarter. Empirical Capital Management LLC now owns 20,000 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $4,386,000 after buying an additional 15,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on FDX shares. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of FedEx from $300.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 18th. Stephens decreased their price target on shares of FedEx from $345.00 to $285.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of FedEx from $331.00 to $291.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com cut shares of FedEx from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a $333.00 price target on shares of FedEx in a report on Friday, March 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, FedEx presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $298.30.

In other news, Director Paul S. Walsh sold 3,720 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.42, for a total value of $767,882.40. Following the sale, the director now owns 14,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,889,880. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 8.16% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

FDX stock opened at $206.77 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $53.59 billion, a PE ratio of 10.85, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.39. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $208.88 and its 200 day moving average is $227.87. FedEx Co. has a one year low of $192.82 and a one year high of $304.59.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The shipping service provider reported $4.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.69 by ($0.10). FedEx had a net margin of 5.60% and a return on equity of 20.67%. The company had revenue of $23.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.33 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.47 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that FedEx Co. will post 20.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. The company's FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; time-critical transportation services; and cross-border e-commerce technology and e-commerce transportation solutions.

