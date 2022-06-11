FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) Shares Bought by HM Payson & Co.

HM Payson & Co. lifted its position in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,635 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co.’s holdings in FedEx were worth $1,716,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of FDX. Dodge & Cox grew its stake in FedEx by 22.2% in the fourth quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 16,674,920 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $4,312,801,000 after purchasing an additional 3,031,046 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in FedEx by 39.2% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,148,723 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $295,463,000 after purchasing an additional 323,340 shares in the last quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC purchased a new position in FedEx in the fourth quarter valued at about $74,326,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in FedEx by 17.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,860,142 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $554,936,000 after purchasing an additional 281,250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of FedEx by 163.0% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 436,132 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $112,801,000 after acquiring an additional 270,299 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.92% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Paul S. Walsh sold 3,720 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.42, for a total transaction of $767,882.40. Following the sale, the director now owns 14,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,889,880. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 8.16% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of FDX opened at $206.77 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.85, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.39. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $208.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $227.87. FedEx Co. has a 52 week low of $192.82 and a 52 week high of $304.59.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 17th. The shipping service provider reported $4.59 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.69 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $23.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.33 billion. FedEx had a net margin of 5.60% and a return on equity of 20.67%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.47 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that FedEx Co. will post 20.56 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on FDX. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on FedEx from $331.00 to $291.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Bank of America decreased their price target on FedEx from $297.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $333.00 price target on FedEx in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on FedEx from $314.00 to $277.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on FedEx from $300.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, FedEx has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $298.30.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. The company's FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; time-critical transportation services; and cross-border e-commerce technology and e-commerce transportation solutions.

