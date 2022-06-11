Filecoin Hits Market Capitalization of $1.36 Billion (FIL)

Filecoin (FIL) traded 7.9% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on June 11th. Filecoin has a total market cap of $1.36 billion and $233.32 million worth of Filecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Filecoin has traded 15.3% lower against the US dollar. One Filecoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $6.24 or 0.00021818 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $97.91 or 0.00342230 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003492 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 19.9% against the dollar and now trades at $193.66 or 0.00619097 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001972 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001281 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $8.29 or 0.00028965 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $115.66 or 0.00404252 BTC.

About Filecoin

Filecoin launched on July 19th, 2017. Filecoin’s total supply is 217,567,098 coins. Filecoin’s official Twitter account is @Filecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Filecoin’s official website is filecoin.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Filecoin is a decentralized storage network that turns cloud storage into an algorithmic market. The market runs on a blockchain with a native protocol token (also called “Filecoin”), which miners earn by providing storage to clients. Conversely, clients spend Filecoin hiring miners to store or distribute data. Filecoin miners compete to mine blocks with sizable rewards, but Filecoin mining power is proportional to active storage, which directly provides a useful service to clients. “

