Firm Capital Property Trust (OTCMKTS:FRMUF) Short Interest Up 800.0% in May

Firm Capital Property Trust (OTCMKTS:FRMUF – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, an increase of 800.0% from the May 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS:FRMUF remained flat at $$4.60 during trading on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $5.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.86. Firm Capital Property Trust has a 12-month low of $4.50 and a 12-month high of $6.37.
Firm Capital Property Trust Company Profile (Get Rating)
