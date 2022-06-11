Firm Capital Property Trust (OTCMKTS:FRMUF) Short Interest Up 800.0% in May

Firm Capital Property Trust (OTCMKTS:FRMUF – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, an increase of 800.0% from the May 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:FRMUF remained flat at $$4.60 during trading on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $5.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.86. Firm Capital Property Trust has a 12-month low of $4.50 and a 12-month high of $6.37.

Firm Capital Property Trust is focused on creating long-term value for Unitholders, through capital preservation and disciplined investing to achieve stable distributable income. In partnership with management and industry leaders, The Trust's plan is to own as well as to co-own a diversified property portfolio of multi-residential, flex industrial, net lease convenience retail, and core service provider professional space.

