First Affirmative Financial Network Acquires 143 Shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

First Affirmative Financial Network boosted its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating) by 10.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,525 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the period. First Affirmative Financial Network’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $306,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Citizens National Bank Trust Department bought a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. bought a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC bought a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $47,000. 83.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $209.00 to $196.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $215.00 to $201.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 1st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Argus cut their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $245.00 to $220.00 in a report on Monday, April 18th. Finally, Wolfe Research cut their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $223.00 to $177.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $215.29.

Shares of The PNC Financial Services Group stock opened at $158.33 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $170.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $190.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $152.35 and a 52-week high of $228.14. The company has a market cap of $65.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.40, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.24.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.78 by $0.51. The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 26.14% and a return on equity of 12.43%. The company had revenue of $4.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.72 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $4.10 EPS. The PNC Financial Services Group’s revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 14.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 13th were given a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 12th. This is a boost from The PNC Financial Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.79%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.76%.

In other The PNC Financial Services Group news, EVP Michael P. Lyons sold 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.59, for a total transaction of $1,004,245.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Guild Deborah sold 1,257 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.56, for a total transaction of $214,393.92. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 23,360 shares in the company, valued at $3,984,281.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Retail Banking segment offers brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services; checking, savings, and money market accounts; certificates of deposits; and lending products, which includes residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, education loans, and personal and small business loans, and credit cards to consumer and small business customers through a network of branches, ATMs, call centers, and online and mobile banking channels.

