First Affirmative Financial Network Boosts Position in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK)

First Affirmative Financial Network boosted its holdings in shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,417 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 156 shares during the quarter. American Water Works accounts for about 0.8% of First Affirmative Financial Network’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. First Affirmative Financial Network’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $834,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC grew its stake in shares of American Water Works by 21.9% during the 3rd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 13,959 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,363,000 after purchasing an additional 2,507 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in American Water Works by 11.1% in the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,652 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,389,000 after acquiring an additional 1,260 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in American Water Works by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 23,095 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,362,000 after acquiring an additional 394 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in American Water Works by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 147,269 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $24,894,000 after acquiring an additional 1,038 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in American Water Works by 12.7% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 33,608 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,347,000 after acquiring an additional 3,782 shares during the period. 82.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Melanie M. Kennedy sold 1,029 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.52, for a total value of $149,740.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,754,098.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Melanie M. Kennedy sold 693 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.10, for a total value of $105,405.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,728,008.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AWK opened at $148.27 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $26.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 0.45. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a 12-month low of $142.36 and a 12-month high of $189.65. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $155.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $161.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $842.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $872.01 million. American Water Works had a net margin of 33.16% and a return on equity of 11.25%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.73 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 4.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 10th were given a dividend of $0.655 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 9th. This is an increase from American Water Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. This represents a $2.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.77%. American Water Works’s payout ratio is currently 36.95%.

AWK has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of American Water Works in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. HSBC upgraded American Water Works from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $190.00 to $182.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on American Water Works from $148.00 to $156.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $175.22.

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,700 communities in 14 states serving approximately 3.4 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, including food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

