First Affirmative Financial Network Buys 121 Shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

First Affirmative Financial Network raised its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) by 6.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,931 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the period. UnitedHealth Group accounts for about 0.9% of First Affirmative Financial Network’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. First Affirmative Financial Network’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $970,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Outfitter Financial LLC bought a new position in UnitedHealth Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in UnitedHealth Group in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC increased its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 54.8% in the 4th quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 65 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Leverty Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in UnitedHealth Group in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. grew its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 55.6% during the fourth quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 70 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.48% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada set a $563.00 price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of UnitedHealth Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $561.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 18th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $613.00 to $612.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $564.00 to $595.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $554.81.

Shares of UnitedHealth Group stock opened at $484.63 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78. The company has a market capitalization of $454.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.53, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.83. The company’s fifty day moving average is $507.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $489.82. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 1 year low of $383.12 and a 1 year high of $553.29.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $5.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.40 by $0.09. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 5.86% and a return on equity of 24.74%. The business had revenue of $80.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $78.77 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $5.31 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 21.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 28th. Investors of record on Monday, June 20th will be issued a $1.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 16th. This is a boost from UnitedHealth Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.45. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.36%. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.75%.

In other UnitedHealth Group news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $508.80, for a total transaction of $1,526,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $511.14, for a total value of $2,044,560.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 12,000 shares of company stock worth $6,001,485 over the last three months. 0.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; health and dental benefits; and hospital and clinical services.

