First Affirmative Financial Network Has $372,000 Stock Holdings in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX)

First Affirmative Financial Network boosted its stake in shares of Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Rating) by 24.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 440 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 86 shares during the period. First Affirmative Financial Network’s holdings in Equinix were worth $372,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of Equinix by 33.8% during the 4th quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 1,256 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,062,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in Equinix during the 4th quarter valued at $221,000. StrongBox Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Equinix by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. StrongBox Wealth LLC now owns 2,465 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,085,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Yarbrough Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Equinix during the 4th quarter valued at $368,000. Finally, Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. lifted its holdings in Equinix by 514.0% during the 4th quarter. Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. now owns 12,280 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,386,000 after purchasing an additional 10,280 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EQIX stock opened at $649.17 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $703.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $732.75. Equinix, Inc. has a one year low of $621.34 and a one year high of $885.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.08 billion, a PE ratio of 119.77, a PEG ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.91.

Equinix ( NASDAQ:EQIX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.46 by ($4.84). Equinix had a net margin of 7.25% and a return on equity of 4.57%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $6.98 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Equinix, Inc. will post 25.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 18th will be paid a $3.10 dividend. This represents a $12.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 17th. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 228.78%.

In other news, CFO Keith D. Taylor sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $658.39, for a total transaction of $658,390.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 21,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,905,196.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 50 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $651.91, for a total value of $32,595.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,563 shares in the company, valued at $11,449,495.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 1,126 shares of company stock worth $742,362. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on EQIX. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Equinix from $825.00 to $770.00 in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Equinix from $780.00 to $785.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Barclays decreased their target price on Equinix from $829.00 to $815.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Equinix from $860.00 to $880.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Equinix from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Equinix currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $854.31.

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company, enabling digital leaders to harness a trusted platform to bring together and interconnect the foundational infrastructure that powers their success. Equinix enables today's businesses to access all the right places, partners and possibilities they need to accelerate advantage.

