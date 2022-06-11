First Affirmative Financial Network Has $407,000 Position in Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG)

First Affirmative Financial Network lowered its stake in Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG – Get Rating) by 4.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,575 shares of the company’s stock after selling 390 shares during the period. First Affirmative Financial Network’s holdings in Essential Utilities were worth $407,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in Essential Utilities by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 7,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $410,000 after acquiring an additional 482 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Essential Utilities in the 4th quarter valued at $6,580,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Essential Utilities in the 4th quarter valued at $1,014,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Essential Utilities by 33.3% in the 4th quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 1,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 302 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Essential Utilities by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,405,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,466,000 after buying an additional 79,286 shares during the period. 70.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Essential Utilities alerts:

Several research firms recently commented on WTRG. HSBC cut shares of Essential Utilities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, April 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Essential Utilities from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Essential Utilities from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. StockNews.com raised shares of Essential Utilities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Essential Utilities from $53.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.20.

Shares of NYSE:WTRG opened at $45.62 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $47.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.32. Essential Utilities, Inc. has a 12-month low of $42.03 and a 12-month high of $53.93. The firm has a market cap of $11.57 billion, a PE ratio of 26.68, a PEG ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

Essential Utilities (NYSE:WTRG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.02. Essential Utilities had a net margin of 22.43% and a return on equity of 8.77%. The company had revenue of $699.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $617.07 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.72 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Essential Utilities, Inc. will post 1.78 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th were paid a $0.268 dividend. This represents a $1.07 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 12th. Essential Utilities’s payout ratio is 62.57%.

About Essential Utilities (Get Rating)

Essential Utilities, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates regulated utilities that provide water, wastewater, or natural gas services in the United States. It offers water services through operating and maintenance contract with municipal authorities and other parties. The company also provides non-utility raw water supply services for firms in the natural gas drilling industry; and water and sewer line protection solutions, and repair services to households through a third-party.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Essential Utilities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Essential Utilities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.