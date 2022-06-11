First Affirmative Financial Network Lowers Position in Invesco VRDO Tax-Free ETF (NYSEARCA:PVI)

First Affirmative Financial Network lowered its position in Invesco VRDO Tax-Free ETF (NYSEARCA:PVI – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,037 shares of the company’s stock after selling 679 shares during the quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network owned about 1.17% of Invesco VRDO Tax-Free ETF worth $523,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PVI. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco VRDO Tax-Free ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $3,887,000. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new position in shares of Invesco VRDO Tax-Free ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,454,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Invesco VRDO Tax-Free ETF by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 136,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,386,000 after purchasing an additional 1,395 shares during the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group raised its position in shares of Invesco VRDO Tax-Free ETF by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 25,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $636,000 after purchasing an additional 2,098 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Invesco VRDO Tax-Free ETF by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Invesco VRDO Tax-Free ETF stock opened at $24.86 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $24.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.87. Invesco VRDO Tax-Free ETF has a 52 week low of $24.82 and a 52 week high of $25.00.

