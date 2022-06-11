First Affirmative Financial Network Raises Holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

First Affirmative Financial Network lifted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 13.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 3,733 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 439 shares during the period. NVIDIA accounts for approximately 1.0% of First Affirmative Financial Network’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. First Affirmative Financial Network’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $1,098,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of NVDA. Ascension Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 300.0% during the third quarter. Ascension Asset Management LLC now owns 19,540 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $4,048,000 after purchasing an additional 14,655 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp lifted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 27.5% during the fourth quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 1,300 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $382,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the period. LCM Capital Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. LCM Capital Management Inc now owns 4,337 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,276,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares during the period. Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 15.3% during the fourth quarter. Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC now owns 13,370 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $3,932,000 after purchasing an additional 1,775 shares during the period. Finally, AGF Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 954,380 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $280,692,000 after purchasing an additional 25,380 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.19% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Tench Coxe sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.06, for a total transaction of $27,406,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark L. Perry sold 16,716 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.80, for a total value of $4,409,680.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 142,560 shares of company stock worth $36,674,489. Corporate insiders own 4.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:NVDA opened at $169.74 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.75, a current ratio of 5.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The business has a fifty day moving average of $194.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $241.94. The stock has a market cap of $424.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.51, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.59. NVIDIA Co. has a 52-week low of $155.67 and a 52-week high of $346.47.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 25th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.07. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 43.81% and a net margin of 32.02%. The company had revenue of $8.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.78 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 46.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 4.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 9th will be paid a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 8th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.29%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on NVDA shares. Susquehanna decreased their price target on NVIDIA from $280.00 to $260.00 in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on NVIDIA to $205.00 in a report on Thursday, May 26th. UBS Group decreased their price target on NVIDIA from $350.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Tigress Financial boosted their price target on NVIDIA from $400.00 to $410.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on NVIDIA from $350.00 to $315.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NVIDIA currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $270.97.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

