First Affirmative Financial Network Raises Stake in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

First Affirmative Financial Network boosted its holdings in shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) by 24.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,785 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 542 shares during the period. First Affirmative Financial Network’s holdings in Prologis were worth $469,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. purchased a new position in Prologis during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. William Allan LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Prologis in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Lee Financial Co acquired a new stake in shares of Prologis in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Prologis by 810.8% in the third quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 337 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, TAP Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Prologis in the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. 93.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Prologis alerts:

In other Prologis news, Director William D. Zollars sold 1,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.68, for a total transaction of $210,168.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Irving F. Lyons III sold 44,385 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.60, for a total transaction of $7,305,771.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 22,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,692,142.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Prologis stock opened at $117.24 on Friday. Prologis, Inc. has a 1 year low of $116.37 and a 1 year high of $174.54. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $143.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $151.00. The company has a market cap of $86.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.49, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.59.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.99. Prologis had a net margin of 77.08% and a return on equity of 9.98%. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.97 earnings per share. Prologis’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.15 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 16th will be issued a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 15th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.70%. Prologis’s payout ratio is 63.33%.

Several analysts recently commented on PLD shares. BTIG Research raised their price objective on shares of Prologis from $161.00 to $193.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Prologis from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Prologis from $171.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. StockNews.com cut shares of Prologis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Prologis from $179.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $173.42.

Prologis Profile (Get Rating)

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of December 31, 2020, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 984 million square feet (91 million square meters) in 19 countries.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Prologis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prologis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.