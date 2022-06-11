First Affirmative Financial Network Takes $297,000 Position in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI)

First Affirmative Financial Network purchased a new position in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 5,589 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $297,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 30,476 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,630,000 after buying an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. Winfield Associates Inc. lifted its position in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Winfield Associates Inc. now owns 16,682 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $886,000 after buying an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,720 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $676,000 after buying an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. Gitterman Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Gitterman Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,395 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $393,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 136,189 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,385,000 after buying an additional 507 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.94% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Jeffrey Lipson purchased 3,000 shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital stock in a transaction on Friday, May 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $37.18 per share, with a total value of $111,540.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 30,737 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,142,801.66. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey Eckel purchased 2,668 shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital stock in a transaction on Friday, May 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $37.41 per share, with a total value of $99,809.88. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 535,507 shares in the company, valued at $20,033,316.87. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of HASI stock opened at $38.12 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 18.00 and a quick ratio of 18.00. The stock has a market cap of $3.31 billion, a PE ratio of 27.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.82. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $40.50 and a 200-day moving average of $45.33. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. has a one year low of $33.61 and a one year high of $65.74.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital (NYSE:HASI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.04. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital had a return on equity of 10.52% and a net margin of 54.97%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.37 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 5th will be given a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 1st. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.93%. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 108.70%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. TheStreet cut Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $67.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. StockNews.com raised Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 16th. Finally, UBS Group raised Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.33.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Profile

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc provides capital and services to the energy efficiency, renewable energy, and other sustainable infrastructure markets in the United States. The company's projects include building or facility that reduce energy usage or cost through the use of solar generation and energy storage or energy efficiency improvements, including heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems (HVAC), as well as lighting, energy controls, roofs, windows, building shells, and/or combined heat and power systems.

