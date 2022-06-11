First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS) Shares Purchased by NEXT Financial Group Inc

NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS – Get Rating) by 16.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 59,479 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,601 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc’s holdings in First Trust Capital Strength ETF were worth $5,029,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FTCS. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 419.0% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 21,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,631,000 after buying an additional 17,600 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,436,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $556,429,000 after buying an additional 19,077 shares during the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its position in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 75.1% during the 3rd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 7,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $573,000 after buying an additional 3,286 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC raised its position in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC now owns 36,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,736,000 after buying an additional 1,390 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 338.5% in the 3rd quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 35,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,666,000 after purchasing an additional 27,502 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of FTCS opened at $70.24 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $74.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $77.48. First Trust Capital Strength ETF has a 52-week low of $69.86 and a 52-week high of $85.07.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 28th were issued a $0.196 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 25th. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.12%.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF Company Profile

First Trust Capital Strength ETF, formerly First Trust Strategic Value Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield (before the Fund’s fees and expenses) of an equity index called the Credit Suisse U.S. Value Index, Powered by HOLT (the Index). The Index is developed, maintained and sponsored by Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC and Credit Suisse Group AG (collectively, the Index Provider).

