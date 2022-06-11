First Trust Emerging Markets AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FEM) Short Interest Down 87.5% in May

First Trust Emerging Markets AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FEM – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 80,100 shares, a decline of 87.5% from the May 15th total of 639,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 72,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.1 days.
NASDAQ FEM opened at $23.18 on Friday. First Trust Emerging Markets AlphaDEX Fund has a one year low of $22.06 and a one year high of $29.24. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.18.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 28th were paid a dividend of $0.014 per share. This represents a $0.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.24%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 25th.
