First Trust Municipal High Income ETF (NASDAQ:FMHI) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

First Trust Municipal High Income ETF (NASDAQ:FMHI – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 16,300 shares, a decrease of 90.8% from the May 15th total of 177,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FMHI. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in First Trust Municipal High Income ETF by 47.5% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 8,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $498,000 after acquiring an additional 2,850 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in First Trust Municipal High Income ETF by 63.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 499,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,076,000 after acquiring an additional 194,033 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in First Trust Municipal High Income ETF by 8.4% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 65,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,679,000 after acquiring an additional 5,103 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in First Trust Municipal High Income ETF by 28.3% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 450,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,099,000 after acquiring an additional 99,231 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in First Trust Municipal High Income ETF by 589.4% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 90,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,068,000 after acquiring an additional 77,698 shares during the last quarter.

Get First Trust Municipal High Income ETF alerts:

Shares of FMHI stock opened at $48.48 on Friday. First Trust Municipal High Income ETF has a 52-week low of $47.33 and a 52-week high of $57.76. The business’s fifty day moving average is $49.06 and its 200 day moving average is $52.58.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 25th were given a $0.132 dividend. This represents a $1.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 24th. This is an increase from First Trust Municipal High Income ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.13.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Municipal High Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Municipal High Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.