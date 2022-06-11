Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:FBC) Shares Sold by Kennedy Capital Management Inc.

Kennedy Capital Management Inc. reduced its position in Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:FBC – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 103,791 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after selling 2,698 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.20% of Flagstar Bancorp worth $4,976,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Flagstar Bancorp by 15.1% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,745 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management lifted its stake in shares of Flagstar Bancorp by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 12,000 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $508,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System lifted its stake in shares of Flagstar Bancorp by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 21,075 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $1,010,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in shares of Flagstar Bancorp by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 11,158 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $535,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Flagstar Bancorp by 10.8% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 8,528 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $408,000 after purchasing an additional 832 shares in the last quarter. 92.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Flagstar Bancorp alerts:

FBC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Flagstar Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $52.25 to $44.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. B. Riley reduced their price target on Flagstar Bancorp from $76.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Flagstar Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

In other Flagstar Bancorp news, Director Peter Schoels purchased 13,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $37.72 per share, with a total value of $509,220.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 18,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $700,799.88. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, EVP James Ciroli purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $36.52 per share, for a total transaction of $182,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 69,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,542,960.64. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have bought 19,000 shares of company stock worth $709,985 over the last ninety days. 2.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Flagstar Bancorp stock opened at $35.58 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market cap of $1.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 1.50. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.35. Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $33.02 and a fifty-two week high of $56.77.

Flagstar Bancorp (NYSE:FBC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The savings and loans company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by ($0.32). The company had revenue of $325.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $172.63 million. Flagstar Bancorp had a return on equity of 16.92% and a net margin of 26.33%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.31 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. will post 4.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 9th were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 6th. Flagstar Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 2.94%.

Flagstar Bancorp Company Profile (Get Rating)

Flagstar Bancorp, Inc operates as a savings and loan holding company for Flagstar Bank, FSB that provides commercial and consumer banking services to consumer, commercial, and government customers in the United States. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Mortgage Originations, and Mortgage Servicing.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FBC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:FBC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Flagstar Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flagstar Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.