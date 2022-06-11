Flexacoin Reaches 1-Day Volume of $25,643.00 (FXC)

Flexacoin (FXC) traded flat against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on June 11th. Flexacoin has a market cap of $44.24 million and $25,643.00 worth of Flexacoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Flexacoin has traded flat against the US dollar. One Flexacoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0061 or 0.00000026 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29,387.82 or 0.99952050 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003501 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003501 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001925 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001752 BTC.

Flexacoin Coin Profile

Flexacoin (CRYPTO:FXC) is a coin. Flexacoin’s total supply is 7,273,713,838 coins. The official website for Flexacoin is flexa.co . Flexacoin’s official Twitter account is @FlexaHQ and its Facebook page is accessible here . Flexacoin’s official message board is medium.com/flexa . The Reddit community for Flexacoin is https://reddit.com/r/Flexacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Flexa is an app designed to allow users performing cryptocurrency payments in stores, through their mobile device. With support for Bitcoin, Ether, Bitcoin Cash, and Litecoin, Flexa instantly converts crypto into the pretended Fiat value at the current market rate. Flexacoin is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) cryptocurrency developed by Flexa. It can be used as a medium to exchange value, as well as to access special features on the mobile app. Flexacoin was introduced in 2018 as an instant collateralization for digital asset transactions. In the years since, the decentralized finance landscape has evolved dramatically, leading Flexacoin to evolve. On Tuesday, September 8, 2020, Flexacoin ($FXC) became available to migrate to Amp ($AMP). See the official announcement. “

Flexacoin Coin Trading

