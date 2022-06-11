FlexShares Credit-Scored US Corporate Bond Index Fund (NYSEARCA:SKOR) Shares Down 0.3%

FlexShares Credit-Scored US Corporate Bond Index Fund (NYSEARCA:SKOR – Get Rating)’s stock price dropped 0.3% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $47.83 and last traded at $47.85. Approximately 18,424 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 35% from the average daily volume of 28,289 shares. The stock had previously closed at $48.02.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $48.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.50.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for FlexShares Credit-Scored US Corporate Bond Index Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FlexShares Credit-Scored US Corporate Bond Index Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.