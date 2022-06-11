Flow (FLOW) 1-Day Volume Hits $46.33 Million

Flow (FLOW) traded down 9.7% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on June 11th. Flow has a market capitalization of $2.15 billion and approximately $46.33 million worth of Flow was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Flow coin can now be bought for about $2.08 or 0.00007268 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Flow has traded 15.5% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Flow alerts:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $94.92 or 0.00332038 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003495 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 19.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $193.66 or 0.00619097 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001968 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001279 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded up 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $9.72 or 0.00034008 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $116.58 or 0.00407814 BTC.

Flow Coin Profile

Flow launched on May 15th, 2020. Flow’s total supply is 1,373,338,337 coins and its circulating supply is 1,036,200,000 coins. Flow’s official Twitter account is @flow_blockchain

According to CryptoCompare, “‍Flow is a fast, decentralized, and developer-friendly blockchain, designed as the foundation for a new generation of games, apps, and the digital assets that power them. It is based on a unique, multi-role architecture, and designed to scale without sharding, allowing for massive improvements in speed and throughput while preserving a developer-friendly, ACID-compliant environment. Flow empowers developers to build thriving crypto- and crypto-enabled businesses. Applications on Flow can keep consumers in control of their own data; create new kinds of digital assets tradable on open markets accessible from anywhere in the world; and build open economies owned by the users that help make them valuable. “

Buying and Selling Flow

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Flow directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Flow should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Flow using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Flow Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Flow and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.