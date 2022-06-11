Flputnam Investment Management Co. Decreases Holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Flputnam Investment Management Co. trimmed its position in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) by 41.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,479 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 15,424 shares during the period. Flputnam Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $4,048,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new position in Texas Instruments during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. grew its position in Texas Instruments by 81.7% during the 4th quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 149 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Life Planning Partners Inc bought a new position in Texas Instruments during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Widmann Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in Texas Instruments during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. bought a new position in Texas Instruments during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. 83.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Robert E. Sanchez sold 12,299 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.40, for a total transaction of $2,083,450.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 19,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,252,649.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Hagop H. Kozanian sold 5,904 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.23, for a total value of $1,005,037.92. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 44,885 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,640,773.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho cut their price objective on Texas Instruments from $190.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. UBS Group cut their price objective on Texas Instruments from $180.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Texas Instruments from $170.00 to $155.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Bank of America lowered their target price on Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their target price on Texas Instruments from $230.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Texas Instruments presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $191.67.

NASDAQ:TXN opened at $157.78 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 5.54, a quick ratio of 4.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a market capitalization of $145.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.94. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 12 month low of $157.68 and a 12 month high of $202.26. The business’s 50-day moving average is $172.11 and its 200 day moving average is $177.84.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The semiconductor company reported $2.35 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.18 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $4.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.73 billion. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 64.89% and a net margin of 43.34%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.87 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 8.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 9th were given a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 6th. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.92%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.63%.

Texas Instruments Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage supervisors, voltage references, and lighting products.

