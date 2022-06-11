Flputnam Investment Management Co. Grows Position in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Flputnam Investment Management Co. grew its stake in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) by 5.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 15,740 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 768 shares during the quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co.’s holdings in 3M were worth $2,796,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cullen Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of 3M in the fourth quarter valued at $186,687,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of 3M by 16.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,903,837 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,172,678,000 after purchasing an additional 832,796 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of 3M in the fourth quarter valued at $92,441,000. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of 3M by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 30,979,936 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $5,502,966,000 after purchasing an additional 450,546 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S. purchased a new stake in shares of 3M in the fourth quarter valued at $67,950,000. 67.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Mojdeh Poul sold 1,634 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.68, for a total value of $247,845.12. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,637 shares in the company, valued at $1,158,380.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael F. Roman sold 10,610 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.21, for a total value of $1,551,288.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 90,361 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,211,681.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com started coverage on 3M in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays lowered their price target on 3M from $155.00 to $146.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Citigroup lowered their price target on 3M from $157.00 to $151.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on 3M from $150.00 to $145.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on 3M from $173.00 to $161.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $165.14.

Shares of MMM opened at $137.65 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $147.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $158.25. The stock has a market cap of $78.33 billion, a PE ratio of 14.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.92. 3M has a 12 month low of $137.58 and a 12 month high of $204.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The conglomerate reported $2.65 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.33 by $0.32. 3M had a return on equity of 39.35% and a net margin of 15.84%. The company had revenue of $8.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.75 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.77 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that 3M will post 10.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, June 12th. Investors of record on Friday, May 20th will be paid a $1.49 dividend. This represents a $5.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 19th. 3M’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.02%.

3M Company operates as a diversified technology company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

