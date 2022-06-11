Flputnam Investment Management Co. Has $2.39 Million Stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Flputnam Investment Management Co. trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Get Rating) by 11.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,515 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,609 shares during the quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co.’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $2,385,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Mather Group LLC. increased its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 110.6% during the fourth quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 76,270 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,869,000 after buying an additional 40,055 shares during the last quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC increased its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 17.5% during the fourth quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 10,127 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,178,000 after buying an additional 1,505 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 5,989,400 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $696,424,000 after buying an additional 444,154 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 19.2% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 445,106 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $51,758,000 after buying an additional 71,657 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SigFig Wealth Management LLC increased its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 105.3% during the fourth quarter. SigFig Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,482 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,004,000 after buying an additional 5,377 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:MUB opened at $106.56 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $107.07 and its 200-day moving average is $111.56. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $104.65 and a 52-week high of $118.04.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

