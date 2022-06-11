Flputnam Investment Management Co. Has $3.78 Million Stock Position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Flputnam Investment Management Co. grew its holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) by 39.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 59,607 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,821 shares during the period. Flputnam Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $3,777,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CSCO. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 37.6% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 23,253,771 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,473,591,000 after purchasing an additional 6,349,689 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 186,125,154 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $11,794,751,000 after purchasing an additional 5,730,165 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 5.8% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 93,121,610 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,068,609,000 after purchasing an additional 5,079,220 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 53.7% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 8,406,104 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $532,693,000 after purchasing an additional 2,936,764 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $153,179,000. Institutional investors own 73.18% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CSCO. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $60.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $64.00 to $63.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $61.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $59.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $59.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.05.

CSCO stock opened at $43.49 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $180.09 billion, a PE ratio of 15.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $54.44. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $41.02 and a 52 week high of $64.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The network equipment provider reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.01. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 31.22% and a net margin of 23.28%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.75 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 5th. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is 53.33%.

Cisco Systems announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Wednesday, February 16th that permits the company to buyback $15.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the network equipment provider to repurchase up to 6.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Cisco Systems news, COO Maria Martinez sold 3,628 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.34, for a total transaction of $157,237.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 295,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,798,518.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 3,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.34, for a total value of $160,358.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 80,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,501,178.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 20,045 shares of company stock valued at $874,473. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

