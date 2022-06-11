Flputnam Investment Management Co. Purchases 4,596 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Flputnam Investment Management Co. grew its position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 15.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 34,274 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,596 shares during the quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $5,863,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,119,000 after purchasing an additional 479 shares during the period. Lynch Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,625,000. Oak Harvest Investment Services increased its position in Johnson & Johnson by 15.3% during the fourth quarter. Oak Harvest Investment Services now owns 28,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,876,000 after acquiring an additional 3,789 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. increased its position in Johnson & Johnson by 17.6% during the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 236,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,442,000 after acquiring an additional 35,381 shares during the period. Finally, Radnor Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the fourth quarter worth $6,060,000. 68.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider William Hait sold 29,699 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.58, for a total value of $5,452,142.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 80,236 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,729,724.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Robert J. Decker sold 8,462 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $1,523,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 15,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,785,140. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 61,842 shares of company stock valued at $11,149,079. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:JNJ opened at $172.55 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $454.05 billion, a PE ratio of 23.25, a P/E/G ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 0.66. Johnson & Johnson has a 52 week low of $155.72 and a 52 week high of $186.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.39. The company’s fifty day moving average is $179.13 and its 200-day moving average is $172.42.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The company reported $2.67 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.60 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $23.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.62 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 36.59% and a net margin of 20.90%. Johnson & Johnson’s revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.59 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.23 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 24th were paid a $1.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 23rd. This is a boost from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.06. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.62%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is 60.92%.

JNJ has been the topic of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. StockNews.com raised shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $210.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $195.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $163.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Johnson & Johnson has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $190.50.

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

