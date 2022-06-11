Flputnam Investment Management Co. Raises Holdings in Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV)

Flputnam Investment Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 85,311 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 997 shares during the quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Fortive were worth $6,508,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of FTV. Northwest Bancshares Inc. purchased a new position in Fortive during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Fortive during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. purchased a new position in Fortive during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. CVA Family Office LLC boosted its position in Fortive by 295.6% during the fourth quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 542 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in Fortive during the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,000. Institutional investors own 95.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on FTV. Cowen lowered their price target on Fortive from $80.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Argus raised Fortive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, March 17th. TheStreet cut Fortive from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Fortive from $67.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, Barclays raised Fortive from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $75.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, March 14th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Fortive presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $79.27.

In other news, Director Alan G. Spoon purchased 17,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $58.25 per share, for a total transaction of $1,013,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 98,861 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,758,653.25. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Company insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

FTV stock opened at $59.16 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $59.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $65.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a market cap of $21.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.10. Fortive Co. has a 52-week low of $56.06 and a 52-week high of $79.87.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The technology company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.02. Fortive had a return on equity of 10.87% and a net margin of 12.32%. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.35 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.63 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Fortive Co. will post 3.06 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 27th will be given a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 26th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.47%. Fortive’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.56%.

Fortive declared that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, February 17th that authorizes the company to repurchase 20,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the technology company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services worldwide. Its Intelligent Operating Solutions segment offers connected reliability tools; environment, health, safety, and quality enterprise software products; facility and asset lifecycle software; pre-construction planning and construction procurement solutions; ruggedized professional test tools; electric, pressure, and temperature calibration tools; and portable gas detection tools for a range of vertical end markets including manufacturing, process industries, healthcare, utilities and power, communications and electronics, and others.

