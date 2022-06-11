Flputnam Investment Management Co. Raises Holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Flputnam Investment Management Co. grew its position in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 35,184 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 588 shares during the quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $7,336,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 5.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,135,673 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,661,961,000 after buying an additional 613,394 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Honeywell International by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,484,615 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,388,336,000 after acquiring an additional 240,099 shares during the period. Capital International Investors lifted its position in shares of Honeywell International by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 8,638,889 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,801,122,000 after acquiring an additional 186,814 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Honeywell International by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,817,231 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,659,440,000 after acquiring an additional 165,235 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in shares of Honeywell International by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,432,345 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $924,189,000 after acquiring an additional 48,098 shares during the period. 74.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Honeywell International news, CEO Darius Adamczyk sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.52, for a total value of $7,780,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 165,015 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,098,717.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ HON opened at $186.28 on Friday. Honeywell International Inc. has a 52-week low of $174.42 and a 52-week high of $236.86. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $193.56 and a 200-day moving average of $195.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $126.81 billion, a PE ratio of 24.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The conglomerate reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $8.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.29 billion. Honeywell International had a net margin of 15.30% and a return on equity of 30.04%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.92 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th were issued a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.10%. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is 52.06%.

HON has been the subject of a number of research reports. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $229.00 to $232.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Honeywell International in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $237.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $216.00 to $194.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Honeywell International from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $227.69.

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

