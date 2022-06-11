Flputnam Investment Management Co. Sells 73,778 Shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NYSE:CCEP)

Flputnam Investment Management Co. trimmed its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NYSE:CCEP – Get Rating) by 33.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 146,529 shares of the company’s stock after selling 73,778 shares during the period. Flputnam Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners were worth $8,195,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CCEP. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners during the first quarter worth approximately $1,073,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 145.3% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 19,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,098,000 after purchasing an additional 11,758 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its holdings in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 22.9% during the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 14,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $822,000 after purchasing an additional 2,773 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners during the third quarter valued at approximately $5,297,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 6.2% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 13,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $773,000 after purchasing an additional 815 shares during the period.

Get Coca-Cola Europacific Partners alerts:

Shares of CCEP opened at $52.74 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $51.15 and its 200-day moving average is $52.71. Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC has a fifty-two week low of $42.33 and a fifty-two week high of $63.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 26th. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th were paid a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 12th. This is an increase from Coca-Cola Europacific Partners’s previous dividend of $0.32. This represents a dividend yield of 1.21%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on CCEP shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $66.00 to $59.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Oddo Bhf upgraded shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $60.85 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $68.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners to €67.00 ($72.04) in a report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners to €59.00 ($63.44) in a report on Thursday, April 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.10.

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Profile (Get Rating)

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC, together with its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells a range of non-alcoholic ready to drink beverages. The company offers flavours, mixers, and energy drinks; soft drinks, waters, enhanced water, and isotonic drinks; and ready-to-drink tea and coffee, juices, and other drinks.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CCEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NYSE:CCEP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coca-Cola Europacific Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.