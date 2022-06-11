FOAM Price Tops $0.0259 on Major Exchanges (FOAM)

FOAM (FOAM) traded 10.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on June 11th. One FOAM coin can now be bought for about $0.0259 or 0.00000092 BTC on popular exchanges. FOAM has a total market cap of $8.21 million and approximately $438.00 worth of FOAM was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, FOAM has traded down 19.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get FOAM alerts:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29,387.82 or 0.99952050 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003534 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003532 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001768 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 11.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001866 BTC.

About FOAM

FOAM (CRYPTO:FOAM) is a coin. FOAM’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 316,571,950 coins. The Reddit community for FOAM is /r/foamprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . FOAM’s official message board is blog.foam.space . The official website for FOAM is www.foam.space . FOAM’s official Twitter account is @foamspace and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “FOAM is an open protocol for decentralized, geospatial data markets. The protocol is designed to empower users to build a consensus-driven map of the world that can be trusted for every application. As technology evolves and changes, maps need to change too. FOAM secures physical space on the blockchain, harnessing the power of Ethereum with a cryptographic software utility token used to provide computational work and verification to the network. The component elements of the FOAM protocol are designed to provide spatial protocols, standards, and applications that bring geospatial data to blockchains and empower a consensus-driven map of the world. Token mechanisms and crypto economics underpin the elements of FOAM and empower the distributed users to coordinate and interact in a decentralized and permissionless fashion. “

FOAM Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FOAM directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade FOAM should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase FOAM using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for FOAM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for FOAM and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.