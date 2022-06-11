ForgeRock (NYSE:FORG) Releases Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

ForgeRock (NYSE:FORG – Get Rating) updated its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of -$0.23–$0.21 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of -$0.12. The company issued revenue guidance of $46.50 million-$47.50 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $48.71 million. ForgeRock also updated its FY 2022 guidance to -$0.45–$0.41 EPS.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on ForgeRock from $41.00 to $36.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Truist Financial decreased their price target on ForgeRock from $30.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. KeyCorp started coverage on ForgeRock in a research report on Monday, April 4th. They set a sector weight rating for the company. Mizuho cut their price objective on ForgeRock from $32.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Cowen cut their price target on ForgeRock from $45.00 to $38.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $27.75.

NYSE:FORG traded down $0.73 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $17.88. 249,287 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 348,860. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.56. ForgeRock has a 12 month low of $11.94 and a 12 month high of $48.88. The company has a current ratio of 4.78, a quick ratio of 4.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

ForgeRock ( NYSE:FORG Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $48.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.63 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that ForgeRock will post -0.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other ForgeRock news, EVP Peter M. Barker sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.75, for a total value of $33,500.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 121,654 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,037,704.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 46.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FORG. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in ForgeRock by 711.7% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 52,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,153,000 after purchasing an additional 46,128 shares in the last quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of ForgeRock during the 1st quarter valued at $1,077,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new stake in shares of ForgeRock during the 1st quarter valued at $2,173,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of ForgeRock during the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of ForgeRock by 49.3% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 12,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after acquiring an additional 4,115 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 45.15% of the company’s stock.

ForgeRock, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a digital identity platform to secure, manage, and govern the identities of customers, employees, partners, application programing interfaces (APIs), microservices, devices, and the Internet of things worldwide. It offers identity management products to automate onboarding/registration and progressive profiling, identity lifecycle and relationship management, identity provisioning and synchronization, user self-service, personalization, delegation, and privacy and consent management.

