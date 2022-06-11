Forward Air (NASDAQ:FWRD) Issues Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

Forward Air (NASDAQ:FWRD – Get Rating) updated its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.63- for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $1.66. The company issued revenue guidance of -.
Shares of Forward Air stock traded down $1.12 during trading on Friday, hitting $92.58. 164,244 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 167,696. The stock has a market cap of $2.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.44 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Forward Air has a 52 week low of $80.56 and a 52 week high of $125.71. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $93.63 and its 200-day moving average is $102.39.
Forward Air (NASDAQ:FWRD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The transportation company reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $466.96 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $453.60 million. Forward Air had a net margin of 7.77% and a return on equity of 24.69%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.60 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Forward Air will post 6.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several research analysts have recently commented on FWRD shares. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price objective on Forward Air from $143.00 to $133.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Stifel Nicolaus raised Forward Air from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $122.00 to $136.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. StockNews.com raised Forward Air from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Susquehanna decreased their target price on shares of Forward Air from $143.00 to $133.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $139.50.
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Forward Air in the first quarter worth about $45,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Forward Air by 156.0% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,298 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $127,000 after acquiring an additional 791 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Forward Air in the 1st quarter worth approximately $197,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new position in shares of Forward Air in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $231,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Forward Air during the first quarter valued at approximately $248,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.66% of the company’s stock.
About Forward Air (Get Rating)
Forward Air Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an asset-light freight and logistics company in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Expedited Freight and Intermodal. The Expedited Freight segment provides expedited regional, inter-regional, and national less-than-truckload services; local pick-up and delivery services; and other services, which include final mile, truckload, shipment consolidation and deconsolidation, warehousing, customs brokerage, and other handling.
