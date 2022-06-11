Forward Air (NASDAQ:FWRD) Issues Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

Forward Air (NASDAQ:FWRD – Get Rating) updated its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.63- for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $1.66. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Shares of Forward Air stock traded down $1.12 during trading on Friday, hitting $92.58. 164,244 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 167,696. The stock has a market cap of $2.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.44 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Forward Air has a 52 week low of $80.56 and a 52 week high of $125.71. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $93.63 and its 200-day moving average is $102.39.

Forward Air (NASDAQ:FWRD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The transportation company reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $466.96 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $453.60 million. Forward Air had a net margin of 7.77% and a return on equity of 24.69%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.60 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Forward Air will post 6.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 26th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 25th. Forward Air’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.12%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on FWRD shares. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price objective on Forward Air from $143.00 to $133.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Stifel Nicolaus raised Forward Air from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $122.00 to $136.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. StockNews.com raised Forward Air from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Susquehanna decreased their target price on shares of Forward Air from $143.00 to $133.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $139.50.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Forward Air in the first quarter worth about $45,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Forward Air by 156.0% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,298 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $127,000 after acquiring an additional 791 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Forward Air in the 1st quarter worth approximately $197,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new position in shares of Forward Air in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $231,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Forward Air during the first quarter valued at approximately $248,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.66% of the company’s stock.

Forward Air Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an asset-light freight and logistics company in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Expedited Freight and Intermodal. The Expedited Freight segment provides expedited regional, inter-regional, and national less-than-truckload services; local pick-up and delivery services; and other services, which include final mile, truckload, shipment consolidation and deconsolidation, warehousing, customs brokerage, and other handling.

