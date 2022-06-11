Fox Marble (LON:FOX) Share Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $1.23

Fox Marble Holdings PLC (LON:FOX – Get Rating)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 1.23 ($0.02) and traded as low as GBX 1.07 ($0.01). Fox Marble shares last traded at GBX 1.09 ($0.01), with a volume of 2,596,705 shares changing hands.
The company has a market cap of £4.53 million and a PE ratio of -1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 81.33, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 1.08 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 1.23.
Fox Marble Company Profile (LON:FOX)
