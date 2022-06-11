FreightCar America (NASDAQ:RAIL) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of FreightCar America (NASDAQ:RAIL – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning.

RAIL opened at $4.31 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $5.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.38. FreightCar America has a twelve month low of $3.06 and a twelve month high of $7.69. The firm has a market cap of $71.27 million, a P/E ratio of -3.75 and a beta of 2.23.

FreightCar America (NASDAQ:RAIL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The transportation company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.14). FreightCar America had a negative return on equity of 3,048.14% and a negative net margin of 10.05%. The company had revenue of $93.24 million during the quarter. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.48) EPS. On average, research analysts expect that FreightCar America will post -0.27 EPS for the current year.

In other FreightCar America news, major shareholder Benavides Alejandro Gil purchased 47,090 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $3.70 per share, for a total transaction of $174,233.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 127,000 shares in the company, valued at $469,900. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO James R. Meyer acquired 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $3.64 per share, for a total transaction of $91,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 433,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,576,487.64. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 81,940 shares of company stock valued at $299,511. Corporate insiders own 15.18% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RAIL. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of FreightCar America by 246.1% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,974 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 6,381 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of FreightCar America by 293.7% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 8,779 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 6,549 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of FreightCar America by 30.0% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 132,860 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $601,000 after purchasing an additional 30,664 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of FreightCar America during the third quarter valued at approximately $91,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of FreightCar America during the third quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.59% of the company’s stock.

FreightCar America, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells railcars and railcar components for the transportation of bulk commodities and containerized freight products primarily in North America. It operates in two segments, Manufacturing and Parts. The company offers a range of freight cars, including open top hoppers; covered hopper cars; gondolas; triple hoppers and hybrid aluminum/stainless steel railcars; ore hopper and gondola railcars; ballast hopper cars; aggregate hopper cars; intermodal flats; and non-intermodal flat cars.

