Freshworks Inc. (NASDAQ:FRSH) Director Jennifer H. Taylor Sells 4,690 Shares

Freshworks Inc. (NASDAQ:FRSH – Get Rating) Director Jennifer H. Taylor sold 4,690 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.31, for a total value of $57,733.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 809 shares in the company, valued at $9,958.79. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

NASDAQ FRSH opened at $12.35 on Friday. Freshworks Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.54 and a 52-week high of $53.36. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $16.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.64.

Freshworks (NASDAQ:FRSH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $114.64 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $108.24 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.02) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 42.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Freshworks Inc. will post -0.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Freshworks during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in Freshworks in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $506,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Freshworks by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 332,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,737,000 after purchasing an additional 1,603 shares in the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP boosted its holdings in Freshworks by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 36,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $968,000 after purchasing an additional 1,873 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FourThought Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Freshworks in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $47,000. 24.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently commented on FRSH shares. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Freshworks from $38.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Oppenheimer cut their target price on Freshworks from $36.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on Freshworks from $40.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Freshworks from $50.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Freshworks to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Freshworks currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.20.

Freshworks Inc, a software development company, provides modern software-as-a-service products worldwide. The company offers Freshdesk Support Desk that enables businesses to delight their customers at every service engagement touchpoint across traditional channels, including email, as well as modern channels, such as messaging and social media; Freshdesk Messaging, which provides agents with a modern conversational user interface to engage with customers across web, mobile, and social messaging applications; Freshdesk Contact Center that helps agent with cloud-based telephony system to connect with customers; Freshdesk Omnichannel Suite, an integrated suite to engage and track customers across digital and traditional channels; and Freshdesk Customer Success that helps customer success managers at B2B subscription companies.

