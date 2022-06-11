Freshworks (NASDAQ:FRSH) Shares Down 9.1%

Freshworks Inc. (NASDAQ:FRSH – Get Rating) traded down 9.1% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $13.81 and last traded at $14.23. 88,494 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 2,558,088 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.65.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Freshworks from $50.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. JMP Securities dropped their target price on Freshworks from $41.00 to $29.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on Freshworks from $36.00 to $26.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Freshworks from $43.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Scotiabank started coverage on Freshworks in a report on Wednesday. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Freshworks presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.20.

Get Freshworks alerts:

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.64.

Freshworks ( NASDAQ:FRSH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $114.64 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $108.24 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.02) earnings per share. Freshworks’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Freshworks Inc. will post -0.72 EPS for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Sequoia Capital India V. Ltd. bought 1,265,025 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $17.19 per share, for a total transaction of $21,745,779.75. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Jennifer H. Taylor sold 4,685 shares of Freshworks stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.44, for a total value of $81,706.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,108.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 70,907 shares of company stock worth $1,114,632 over the last 90 days. 29.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FRSH. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new position in shares of Freshworks in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $427,000. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new position in Freshworks during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $49,162,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Freshworks during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $6,404,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in Freshworks during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $7,835,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Freshworks during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,562,000. Institutional investors own 24.86% of the company’s stock.

About Freshworks (NASDAQ:FRSH)

Freshworks Inc, a software development company, provides modern software-as-a-service products worldwide. The company offers Freshdesk Support Desk that enables businesses to delight their customers at every service engagement touchpoint across traditional channels, including email, as well as modern channels, such as messaging and social media; Freshdesk Messaging, which provides agents with a modern conversational user interface to engage with customers across web, mobile, and social messaging applications; Freshdesk Contact Center that helps agent with cloud-based telephony system to connect with customers; Freshdesk Omnichannel Suite, an integrated suite to engage and track customers across digital and traditional channels; and Freshdesk Customer Success that helps customer success managers at B2B subscription companies.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Freshworks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Freshworks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.