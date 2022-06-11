FS Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSBW) Upgraded by StockNews.com to Buy

StockNews.com upgraded shares of FS Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSBW – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning.

Shares of FS Bancorp stock opened at $29.52 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a market cap of $233.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.85 and a beta of 1.12. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.74. FS Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $28.09 and a fifty-two week high of $36.85.

FS Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSBW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The bank reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.10. FS Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.42% and a net margin of 25.20%. The business had revenue of $28.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.75 million. Analysts anticipate that FS Bancorp will post 3.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 12th were given a $0.30 dividend. This is a positive change from FS Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 11th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.07%. FS Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.28%.

In other FS Bancorp news, Director Margaret R. Piesik sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.94, for a total transaction of $74,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 13,670 shares in the company, valued at approximately $409,279.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark Tueffers sold 1,180 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.23, for a total value of $35,671.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 11,880 shares of company stock valued at $350,612 in the last quarter. 10.64% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in FS Bancorp by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 12,834 shares of the bank’s stock worth $398,000 after acquiring an additional 834 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in FS Bancorp by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 138,948 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,307,000 after acquiring an additional 1,619 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in FS Bancorp by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 19,387 shares of the bank’s stock worth $601,000 after acquiring an additional 563 shares during the period. EJF Capital LLC boosted its position in FS Bancorp by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. EJF Capital LLC now owns 383,087 shares of the bank’s stock worth $11,876,000 after acquiring an additional 15,000 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in FS Bancorp by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 322,195 shares of the bank’s stock worth $9,988,000 after acquiring an additional 8,258 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.60% of the company’s stock.

FS Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for 1st Security Bank of Washington that provides banking and financial services to local families, local and regional businesses, and industry niches. The company operates in two segments, Commercial and Consumer Banking; and Home Lending. It offers various deposit instruments, including checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit.

