FuelCell Energy (NASDAQ:FCEL) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.03 EPS

FuelCell Energy (NASDAQ:FCEL – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The energy company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.03), Briefing.com reports. FuelCell Energy had a negative return on equity of 13.07% and a negative net margin of 120.33%. The business had revenue of $16.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.32 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.06) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of FCEL traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $3.76. The company had a trading volume of 14,689,804 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,485,072. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.31. FuelCell Energy has a fifty-two week low of $2.87 and a fifty-two week high of $11.63. The company has a quick ratio of 5.89, a current ratio of 6.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on FCEL. Craig Hallum decreased their target price on shares of FuelCell Energy from $6.00 to $3.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. KeyCorp restated a “sector weight” rating on shares of FuelCell Energy in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.00.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of FCEL. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of FuelCell Energy by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,090,359 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $36,406,000 after acquiring an additional 156,538 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of FuelCell Energy by 47.8% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 292,810 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,959,000 after acquiring an additional 94,655 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new position in shares of FuelCell Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at $218,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of FuelCell Energy by 350.0% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 90,499 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $605,000 after acquiring an additional 70,389 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of FuelCell Energy by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,194,625 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $7,992,000 after acquiring an additional 48,595 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.07% of the company’s stock.

About FuelCell Energy

FuelCell Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, installs, operates, and services stationary fuel cell power plants for distributed baseload power generation. It offers SureSource1500, a 1.4-megawatt (MW) platform; SureSource 3000, a 2.8 MW platform; SureSource 4000, a 3.7 MW platform; SureSource 250, a 250- kilowatt (kW) platform; SureSource 400, a 400-kW platform; and SureSource Hydrogen, a 2.3 MW platform that is designed to produce up to 1,200 kilograms of hydrogen per day for multi-megawatt utility, microgrid, and distributed hydrogen applications, as well as on-site heat and chilling applications.

