Function X (FX) Achieves Market Capitalization of $93.65 Million

Function X (FX) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on June 11th. One Function X coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.23 or 0.00000808 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Function X has a market capitalization of $93.65 million and $923,865.00 worth of Function X was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Function X has traded 10.8% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Function X alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28,339.49 or 0.99904615 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.53 or 0.00026559 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003516 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00001604 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.46 or 0.00015714 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0176 or 0.00000062 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003537 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000921 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00001022 BTC.

About Function X

FX is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 4th, 2016. Function X’s total supply is 408,520,357 coins. Function X’s official Twitter account is @Fcoin2 and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Function X is medium.com/functionx . Function X’s official website is functionx.io

According to CryptoCompare, “FCoin is a Scrypt cryptocurrency. It employs a Proof of Work/Proof of Stake consensus prtocol and 10 minute block times. The total suppy for FX is 987600000 with a 15% premine. “

Buying and Selling Function X

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Function X directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Function X should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Function X using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Function X Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Function X and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.