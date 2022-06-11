Gaj Finance One Day Volume Reaches $259.00 (GAJ)

Gaj Finance (GAJ) traded down 7.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on June 11th. Gaj Finance has a total market capitalization of $11,503.61 and $259.00 worth of Gaj Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Gaj Finance has traded 6.1% lower against the dollar. One Gaj Finance coin can currently be bought for $0.0059 or 0.00000021 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $97.80 or 0.00345632 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003531 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 19.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $193.66 or 0.00619097 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001930 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001245 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $8.75 or 0.00030926 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $125.88 or 0.00444856 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

About Gaj Finance

Gaj Finance’s total supply is 1,941,413 coins. Gaj Finance’s official Twitter account is @gaj_finance

