Gala Trading Down 4.2% Over Last Week (GALA)

Gala (GALA) traded down 6.1% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on June 10th. One Gala coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0706 or 0.00000241 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Gala has a market cap of $492.45 million and $197.10 million worth of Gala was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Gala has traded down 4.2% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Gala

Gala is a coin. It was first traded on September 11th, 2020. Gala’s total supply is 35,240,112,493 coins and its circulating supply is 6,977,205,436 coins. Gala’s official Twitter account is @GoGalaGames and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Gala is gala.games

According to CryptoCompare, “From one of the founders of Zynga and some of the creative minds behind FarmVille and Words With Friends comes Town Star, a game for the Gala blockchain. Blockchain is the next evolution of gaming and has the $148B industry buzzing with excitement. It’s gaming re-imagined to benefit creators and players, alike. The official ERC-20 Gala (GALA) powers the Gala Games Ecosystem. “

Gala Coin Trading

