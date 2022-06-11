Galaxy Gaming, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GLXZ) Short Interest Update

Galaxy Gaming, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GLXZ – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a decline of 70.0% from the May 15th total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 29,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of Galaxy Gaming stock traded up $0.06 during trading on Friday, reaching $3.95. 31,244 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,919. The company has a market cap of $94.13 million, a P/E ratio of 38.90 and a beta of 1.54. Galaxy Gaming has a 1-year low of $3.25 and a 1-year high of $5.39. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $4.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.14.

Galaxy Gaming (OTCMKTS:GLXZ – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 31st. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $5.67 million for the quarter. Galaxy Gaming had a negative return on equity of 10.07% and a net margin of 9.29%.

Galaxy Gaming, Inc, a gaming company, designs, develops, acquires, assembles, markets, and licenses proprietary casino table games and associated technology, platforms, and systems for the casino gaming industry. The company's proprietary table games comprise side bets, which are proprietary features and wagering options added to public domain games, such as poker, baccarat, pai gow poker, craps, and blackjack table games under the Lucky Ladies, 21+3, and Bonus Craps titles; and premium games, which are stand-alone games with their own set of rules and strategies under the Heads Up Hold 'em, High Card Flush, Cajun Stud, and Three Card Poker.

