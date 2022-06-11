General Motors (NYSE:GM) Shares Sold by Amalgamated Bank

Amalgamated Bank lessened its stake in shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U) by 7.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 382,472 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 29,065 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in General Motors were worth $22,424,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of GM. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of General Motors in the 3rd quarter worth $205,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of General Motors by 12.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,170,806 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $779,317,000 after acquiring an additional 1,438,326 shares in the last quarter. New World Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of General Motors during the third quarter valued at about $381,000. Wealthspire Advisors LLC grew its stake in General Motors by 10.7% in the third quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 7,465 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $393,000 after purchasing an additional 722 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC grew its stake in General Motors by 1,352.2% in the third quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 445,383 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $23,476,000 after purchasing an additional 414,714 shares in the last quarter. 82.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get General Motors alerts:

In other news, EVP Stephen K. Carlisle sold 25,645 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.04, for a total value of $1,001,180.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 64,170 shares in the company, valued at $2,505,196.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Paul A. Jacobson purchased 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $38.79 per share, for a total transaction of $1,357,650.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 110,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,266,900. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:GM opened at $35.01 on Friday. General Motors has a one year low of $34.31 and a one year high of $67.21. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $38.63 and a 200-day moving average of $47.69. The company has a market capitalization of $51.05 billion, a PE ratio of 5.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.11.

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The auto manufacturer reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.53. The company had revenue of $35.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.25 billion. General Motors had a return on equity of 16.37% and a net margin of 7.61%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.25 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that General Motors will post 6.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on GM shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered General Motors from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $74.00 to $33.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on General Motors from $75.00 to $71.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. TheStreet lowered General Motors from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, May 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on General Motors from $75.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Wolfe Research increased their price objective on General Motors from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.16.

General Motors Profile (Get Rating)

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts and accessories in North America, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, South America, the United States, and China. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for General Motors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Motors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.