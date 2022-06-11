Genie Energy Ltd. (NYSE:GNE) Shares Sold by Kanen Wealth Management LLC

Kanen Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Genie Energy Ltd. (NYSE:GNE – Get Rating) by 14.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 976,114 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 171,365 shares during the period. Genie Energy accounts for about 1.9% of Kanen Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Kanen Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Genie Energy were worth $5,437,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Genie Energy by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 178,450 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,165,000 after purchasing an additional 8,032 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Genie Energy by 280.0% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 13,300 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 9,800 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Genie Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $73,000. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in Genie Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at $118,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Genie Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $105,000. 24.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GNE stock opened at $7.81 on Friday. Genie Energy Ltd. has a 52-week low of $4.74 and a 52-week high of $8.88. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $204.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.15 and a beta of 0.40.

Genie Energy ( NYSE:GNE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Genie Energy had a return on equity of 29.18% and a net margin of 12.73%. The business had revenue of $98.53 million for the quarter.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Friday, May 20th were issued a $0.075 dividend. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.84%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 19th. Genie Energy’s payout ratio is currently 15.96%.

GNE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded Genie Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, May 9th. StockNews.com started coverage on Genie Energy in a report on Monday, June 6th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Genie Energy Ltd., through its subsidiaries, supplies electricity and natural gas to residential and small business customers in the United States, Finland, Sweden, Japan, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Genie Retail Energy (GRE); GRE International; and Genie Renewables. The company also engages in the provision of energy advisory and brokerage services; solar panel manufacturing and distribution; solar installation design; and project management activities.

