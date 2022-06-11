Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) Shares Purchased by NEXT Financial Group Inc

NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 58,054 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,471 shares during the quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $4,215,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Gilead Sciences by 18.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,989,872 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $756,765,000 after purchasing an additional 1,702,366 shares during the period. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 4.5% in the third quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 10,727 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $749,000 after buying an additional 458 shares in the last quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC grew its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 1.2% in the third quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC now owns 42,870 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,993,000 after buying an additional 516 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences in the third quarter valued at $240,000. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 4.4% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 188,696 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $12,569,000 after buying an additional 7,966 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.16% of the company’s stock.

Get Gilead Sciences alerts:

GILD has been the subject of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Gilead Sciences in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “hold” rating and a $63.00 target price for the company. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on Gilead Sciences in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $68.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Gilead Sciences from $70.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on Gilead Sciences from $63.00 to $56.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.07.

Gilead Sciences stock opened at $60.74 on Friday. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $57.19 and a fifty-two week high of $74.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.48. The company has a market capitalization of $76.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.97, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 0.37. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $62.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $64.75.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $6.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.28 billion. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 44.98% and a net margin of 16.43%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.08 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.73 per share. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.81%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio is presently 81.56%.

Gilead Sciences Company Profile (Get Rating)

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of coronavirus disease 2019; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vosevi, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of liver diseases.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GILD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Gilead Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gilead Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.