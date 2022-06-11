GitLab (NASDAQ:GTLB) Price Target Raised to $59.00

GitLab (NASDAQ:GTLB – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by UBS Group from $54.00 to $59.00 in a research note published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on GTLB. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on GitLab from $105.00 to $95.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on GitLab from $125.00 to $105.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on GitLab from $86.00 to $69.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 14th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on GitLab from $50.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on GitLab from $75.00 to $60.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $78.91.

NASDAQ GTLB opened at $44.95 on Tuesday. GitLab has a 1-year low of $30.74 and a 1-year high of $137.00. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $60.47.

GitLab ( NASDAQ:GTLB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 6th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $87.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.13 million. GitLab’s revenue was up 75.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that GitLab will post -1.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv acquired 13,528 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $33.72 per share, for a total transaction of $456,164.16. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 593,402 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,009,515.44. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. ICONIQ Capital LLC increased its stake in GitLab by 252.2% in the 1st quarter. ICONIQ Capital LLC now owns 9,773,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $532,164,000 after purchasing an additional 6,998,187 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in GitLab by 13.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,821,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,635,000 after buying an additional 327,244 shares during the period. Coatue Management LLC acquired a new stake in GitLab during the 4th quarter worth about $169,817,000. T Ventures Management Co Ltd. acquired a new stake in GitLab during the 4th quarter worth about $132,913,000. Finally, Marcho Partners LLP raised its holdings in GitLab by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. Marcho Partners LLP now owns 1,266,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,969,000 after buying an additional 112,018 shares during the period. 21.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GitLab Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops software for the software development lifecycle in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers GitLab, a DevOps platform, which is a single application that leads to faster cycle time and allows visibility throughout and control over various stages of the DevOps lifecycle.

