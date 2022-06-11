Glenmede Trust Co. NA Acquires 21,802 Shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its holdings in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,235,367 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 21,802 shares during the quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $73,144,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Fortis Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Shore Point Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 4,770.0% in the 4th quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 477 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. 68.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently commented on KO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $68.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Guggenheim upped their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Cowen upped their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Coca-Cola currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $67.80.

NYSE KO traded down $0.39 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $61.41. 14,967,385 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,542,086. The company’s 50-day moving average is $64.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.11. The Coca-Cola Company has a one year low of $52.28 and a one year high of $67.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.18. The company has a market capitalization of $266.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 0.58.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $10.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.83 billion. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 41.84% and a net margin of 25.69%. Coca-Cola’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.55 EPS. Research analysts predict that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.87%. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is currently 73.95%.

In other news, SVP Monica Howard Douglas sold 14,122 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.85, for a total transaction of $831,079.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Henrique Braun sold 9,436 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.91, for a total transaction of $565,310.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 435,719 shares of company stock valued at $28,182,668 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; flavored and enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

