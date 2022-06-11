Glenmede Trust Co. NA Cuts Stake in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY)

Glenmede Trust Co. NA lowered its position in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 882,323 shares of the technology retailer’s stock after selling 3,049 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Best Buy were worth $89,642,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BBY. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new stake in Best Buy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Best Buy by 65.4% during the third quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 253 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners boosted its stake in shares of Best Buy by 1,016.0% during the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 279 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Best Buy during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Widmann Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Best Buy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 80.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on BBY. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Best Buy to $91.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “sell” rating and set a $82.00 price objective (down previously from $96.00) on shares of Best Buy in a research note on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Best Buy to $82.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Best Buy from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their target price on Best Buy from $107.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Best Buy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $96.06.

Shares of NYSE BBY traded down $2.33 during trading on Friday, reaching $72.60. The company had a trading volume of 3,738,564 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,762,214. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a 12-month low of $69.07 and a 12-month high of $141.97. The stock has a market cap of $16.35 billion, a PE ratio of 8.06, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.42. The business’s 50-day moving average is $86.89 and its 200 day moving average is $95.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 24th. The technology retailer reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by ($0.04). Best Buy had a return on equity of 63.39% and a net margin of 4.33%. The company had revenue of $10.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.43 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.23 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 8.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 14th will be given a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 13th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.85%. Best Buy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.07%.

In other Best Buy news, Chairman Richard M. Schulze acquired 250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $79.60 per share, with a total value of $19,900,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 20,464,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,628,938,459.60. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Mathew Watson sold 2,331 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.06, for a total value of $230,908.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 93,522 shares of company stock worth $8,183,822 over the last ninety days. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Best Buy Co, Inc retails technology products in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide computing products, such as desktops, notebooks, and peripherals; mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; networking products; tablets covering e-readers; smartwatches; and consumer electronics consisting of digital imaging, health and fitness, home theater, portable audio comprising headphones and portable speakers, and smart home products.

