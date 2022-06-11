Glenmede Trust Co. NA Has $103.94 Million Stock Holdings in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Glenmede Trust Co. NA lowered its stake in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 761,470 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 6,654 shares during the quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA owned approximately 0.21% of Paychex worth $103,939,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co acquired a new stake in Paychex in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Allegheny Financial Group LTD acquired a new position in shares of Paychex in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Paychex in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC increased its position in Paychex by 67.2% during the 4th quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 219 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the period. Finally, Missouri Trust & Investment Co acquired a new stake in Paychex in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.43% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Michael E. Gioja sold 26,000 shares of Paychex stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.26, for a total transaction of $3,672,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 52,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,394,819.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Karen E. Saunders-Mcclendon sold 203 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.69, for a total transaction of $27,748.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,994 shares in the company, valued at approximately $409,249.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 11.50% of the company’s stock.

Paychex stock traded down $1.97 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $120.63. The stock had a trading volume of 1,360,070 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,476,890. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $127.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $125.33. Paychex, Inc. has a one year low of $101.73 and a one year high of $141.92. The stock has a market cap of $43.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.17, a P/E/G ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 30th. The business services provider reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.11. Paychex had a net margin of 30.23% and a return on equity of 43.02%. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.96 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Paychex, Inc. will post 3.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 12th were paid a $0.79 dividend. This is a boost from Paychex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 11th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.62%. Paychex’s payout ratio is currently 84.27%.

A number of research firms have commented on PAYX. Bank of America upgraded Paychex from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Paychex from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Paychex from $137.00 to $142.00 in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Paychex from $140.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Paychex in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $128.21.

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States and Europe. The company offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

