Glenmede Trust Co. NA Purchases 1,650 Shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its position in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 747,299 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,650 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA owned approximately 0.13% of Progressive worth $76,709,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Joseph Group Capital Management bought a new position in Progressive in the 4th quarter worth about $968,000. Rational Advisors LLC raised its position in Progressive by 132.7% in the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 249 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. TAP Consulting LLC purchased a new position in Progressive in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC raised its position in Progressive by 117.5% in the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 298 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. raised its position in Progressive by 116.8% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 310 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Progressive alerts:

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on PGR shares. Raymond James boosted their target price on Progressive from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Progressive in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $124.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised Progressive from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $99.00 to $106.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Progressive from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Progressive in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $106.47.

In related news, insider Steven Broz sold 1,067 shares of Progressive stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.59, for a total transaction of $120,133.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 31,321 shares in the company, valued at $3,526,431.39. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, insider Daniel P. Mascaro sold 558 shares of Progressive stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.94, for a total value of $63,020.52. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 38,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,391,897.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 73,217 shares of company stock valued at $8,237,041 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

PGR stock traded down $1.98 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $113.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,020,282 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,026,429. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a 50 day moving average of $113.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $108.23. The Progressive Co. has a 12 month low of $89.35 and a 12 month high of $121.36.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 14th. The insurance provider reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.24 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $12.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.24 billion. Progressive had a return on equity of 12.85% and a net margin of 4.54%. On average, analysts anticipate that The Progressive Co. will post 4.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 6th. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.87%.

Progressive declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, May 18th that authorizes the company to buyback 25,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the insurance provider to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Progressive Profile (Get Rating)

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Progressive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Progressive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.